Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

SPG traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.86. 111,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,287. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $141.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 97,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 519,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

