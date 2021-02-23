Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Trading Down 1.1%

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 182,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 58,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,315,000.

