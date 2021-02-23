SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,627 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SINA by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SINA by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SINA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SINA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SINA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. SINA Co. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.