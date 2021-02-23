Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 12.8%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.12. 2,495,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,346,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 237,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

