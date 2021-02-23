Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $91.48

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.48 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.17). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 1,613,343 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £966.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.84.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642 ($7,371.31). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Insiders have sold 3,103,065 shares of company stock valued at $289,988,110 over the last 90 days.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

