Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Shares Gap Down to $9.66

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.66 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.21 ($0.12). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12), with a volume of 41,492 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14.

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Company Profile (LON:SSA)

AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.

