SiTime (SITM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM):

2/5/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

2/4/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – SiTime had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/23/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

1/14/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

12/30/2020 – SiTime had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.51 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,604 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

