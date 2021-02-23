SIX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $607,438.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SIX has a market cap of $9.79 million and $607,438.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX coin can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIX has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

