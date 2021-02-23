SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $59.89. 725,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 380,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

