SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SLM worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

SLM stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

