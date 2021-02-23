Smart MFG Price Down 15.3% This Week (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $10,082.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 298,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

Smart MFG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

