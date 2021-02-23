Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $135.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

