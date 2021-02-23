SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,286.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and approximately $128,286.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,972.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.40 or 0.03218183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00362243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.76 or 0.01074618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00436433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00385451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00257296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00024200 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.