Smartshare (SSP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161,202.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $927,574.53 and $161,202.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00154825 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

