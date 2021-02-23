SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Down to $62.75

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.82), but opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). SME Credit Realisation Fund shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In other SME Credit Realisation Fund news, insider Frederic Hervouet bought 51,967 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,219.54 ($42,095.04). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel bought 60,000 shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Company Profile (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

