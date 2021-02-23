SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 7,945,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,262,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 135,151 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.