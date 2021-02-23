Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,423 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,781 ($23.27).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,574.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

