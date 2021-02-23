Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.