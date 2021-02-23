Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SMFKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

