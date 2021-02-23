Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 11.1%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $70.45. Approximately 75,708,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 22,285,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Get Snap alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snap by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.