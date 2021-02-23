Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $195.61. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

