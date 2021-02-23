So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Down 10.3%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) fell 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.98. 1,652,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 968,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 18,073.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

