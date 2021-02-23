Societe Generale Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Sell

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.45 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

