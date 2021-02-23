Société Générale Société anonyme’s (SCGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 88,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,653. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

