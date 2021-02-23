Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,521,997.55 in Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SAII traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 969,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,544. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

