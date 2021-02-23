Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

SLSSF remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.