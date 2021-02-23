Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12842779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

