Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 12,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 18,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

