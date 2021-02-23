Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock valued at $268,188 in the last 90 days. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

