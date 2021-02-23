Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) (CVE:SSV) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.50. 496,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 644,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$110.84 million and a PE ratio of 26.32.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (SSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.