Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after buying an additional 148,398 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,326,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 710,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 351,873 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

