Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,769. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

