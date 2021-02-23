Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.
- On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.
- On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,769. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.62.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
