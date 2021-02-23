Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $17.20. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 12,904 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.