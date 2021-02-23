Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88. 12,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 8,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKPGF. Raymond James raised shares of Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

