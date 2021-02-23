Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 6.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. 100,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 74,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Raymond James upgraded Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

