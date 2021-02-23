Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 6.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. 100,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 74,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Raymond James upgraded Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

