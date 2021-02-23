SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 17.3% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $67.44 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,387,815,092 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

