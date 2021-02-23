Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXD) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 24,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,850% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DALXD)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.