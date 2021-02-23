Spartan Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $74.27 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.27 million and $21.79 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,246,168 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

