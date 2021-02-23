SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,269,000 after buying an additional 152,789 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,484,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

