SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $169.16. 468,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.