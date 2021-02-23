SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,081 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.16. The stock had a trading volume of 468,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.