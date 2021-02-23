SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 535.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 150,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after buying an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter.

SLY stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.04. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $93.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

