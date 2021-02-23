SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.