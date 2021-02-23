SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading Down 1.3%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $55.51. 72,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 109,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned 0.80% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

