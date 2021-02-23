Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Market Capitalization Hits $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CRYPTO:SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

