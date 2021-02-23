Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,603.57 ($34.02).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,099 ($40.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,072.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,740.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,256 ($42.54).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

