Sport and Leisure Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $62.59 million and $35,026.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure Profile

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

