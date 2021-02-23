Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.85.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $36.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.11. 20,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.67. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496,537 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

