Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220,059 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 60,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 310,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

