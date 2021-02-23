Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $123,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.